Bombers Take Game One in San Antonio

San Antonio, TX (August 4, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers are one win away from the TCL championship game following a 6-3 road win against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas. If they win at home in games two or three they will advance to the TCL final for a shot at their third-straight title.

The Bombers broke the silence on the scoreboard in the sixth after Grayson Tatrow sent a single into right with the bases loaded to score two. The Chanclas tied it up in the bottom of the inning with their first hit of the game, a double courtesy of new addition Ian Bailey, knocking in a couple of runs. The Bombers retook the lead in the seventh after a bases-loaded walk earned by Jeffrey David followed by a sacrifice fly from Kelby Weyler. The lead was extended in the eighth with an RBI double from Manny Garcia down the left-field line. The Chanclas brought one back in the bottom of the eighth but it was not enough as the Bombers head home with a 1-0 advantage in the series.

Bryce Miller bounced back well after his last outing against Round Rock. He went four hitless innings and struck out five. Zach Griggs and Zach Poe combined for three innings pitched with two hits and two runs allowed.

Welyer finished 2-3 with an RBI to continue his regular-season form into the postseason. Garcia and Mikey Hoehner each finished 2-4 in the six and seven-holes respectively.

The Bombers return home for game two against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas tomorrow, August 5th, at 7:05 PM at Travis Field. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

For tickets and information please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers