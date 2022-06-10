Bombers Stifled by River Monsters Pitching

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers

Bryan-College Station, Texas (June 9, 2022)- Bomber bats ran cold for most of the night after coming into the ballgame after having their best offensive performance of the season last night, scoring 15 runs. The Bombers only managed to find one hit through the first eight innings of the game, scoring once in the 3rd inning. After a valiant effort by the Bombers in the bottom of the 9th, scoring four, the Seguin River Monsters held off the comeback and take a 10-5 victory at Edible Field.

Starting pitcher for the Seguin River Monsters, Evan Maldonado, stifled the Bombers’ typically explosive offense for six innings, only giving up one hit, one walk, and striking out six Bomber batters.

The Bombers, on the other hand, had a pitching carousel, using five different pitchers throughout the game. Christian Clack started on the mound for the Bombers but only made it through 1.1 innings. Gabe Craig, Hunter Mayo, Colton Taylor, and Trent Thompkins all made an appearance on the mound. None of the Bomber pitchers lasted longer than two innings except for Taylor, who pitched for four innings, got two strikeouts and only gave up one run.

The Bombers were unable to get out of the first inning after starting pitcher Christian Clack struck out the first two batters he faced. The River Monsters had an incredible two-out rally, scoring six in the 1st inning. Most of the damage done to the Bombers in the 1st was self-inflicted. After loading the bases, Clack walked two batters home, hit another batter to walk in another run, and a handful of fielding and catching errors gave the River Monsters their insurmountable 6-0 lead.

The River Monsters added another two runs in the top of the 3rd before the Bombers found their first hit and first run of the game in the bottom of the 3rd. Travis Chestnut recorded the 1st hit of the evening and scored off a fielder’s choice grounder hit to the Seguin 2nd baseman, Jack Lopez, by Bombers’ catcher Dillon Flores.

Seguin found another run in the 6th inning, an RBI single, and in the top of the 9th inning, giving them their biggest lead of the game, 10-1.

Bomber bats came alive in the bottom of the ninth inning. Down by nine, a trio of singles hit by Cole Kracemer, Mike Adair, and Riley Bender to load the bases got the inning going with some excitement and energy in the Bombers dugout. With the bases loaded, right fielder Brayden Evans hit a booming shot off the left field fence and drove in all three base runners. An RBI double from Chestnut scores Evans from 2nd base, rewarding him for his incredible hit! Thanks to the 9th inning rally, the final score of 10-5 River Monsters is a bit more digestible for the Brazos Valley squad.