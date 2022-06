The Brazos Valley Bombers steamrolled the Baton Rouge Rougarou Monday night, 11-1 at Edible Field.

Kameron Weil and Davis Powell led the onslaught at the plate, each collecting two hits and driving in two runs.

With the win, the Bombers (15-5) have now won three in a row.

They’ll hit the road Tuesday night to visit Baton Rouge at 7:05 p.m.