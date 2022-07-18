Bombers Shutout for the 1st Time in 12 Games, Falling 6-0 in Baton Rouge

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (July 17, 2022)- The Bombers continued to struggle to get their offense going in their 2nd game of a three-day road trip. The Rougarou, who are 7-4 since the all-star break, shut out the Bombers for a 6-0 victory in Baton Rouge.

The last time the Bombers had a scoreless game was 12 games ago on June 29th against the same Baton Rouge Rougarou.

The Brazos Valley finished with five hits on the night, stranding 10 base runners throughout the game. Leadoff batter and 2nd baseman Jackson Cobb managed to extend his hitting streak to six games with a single in the 7th. Mike Adair, Kyle Atkinson, Ben Harmon, and Wyatt Grant all recorded a hit as well.

Rougarou’s starting pitcher, Landry Alligood, silenced the Bombers for the 1st four innings. Alligood racked up a season-high 7 strikeouts, only allowing one hit, a double to Ben Harmon in the 2nd, and three walks.

The Rougarou plated four to start the game in the bottom of the 1st off a pair of 2-run base hits from center fielder Landry Wilkerson and designated hitter Sam Plash.

A dropped 3rd strike in the bottom of the 2nd allowed another Rougarou base runner to score from 3rd to make it a 5-run ballgame after the Bombers failed to score any in a two-out bases-loaded opportunity in the top of the inning.

The 4th inning saw another Baton Rouge run added to the board. 9-hole hitter and right fielder, Brock Slaton, hit an RBI single to score Derrald Moore from 2nd to record his only hit of the game and give the Rougarou their 6th and final run of the game.

The Bombers will close their road trip against the (19-14) Cane Cutters in Acadiana tomorrow night before returning to Edible Field on Tuesday, July 19th to face the Generals and to celebrate Kaboom’s Birthday!