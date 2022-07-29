Bombers Shut Out at Home by Cane Cutters

Story by Brazos Valley Bombers

College Station, TX (July 29, 2022)– action tonight at Edible Field was between the Acadiana Cane Cutters and the Brazos Valley Bombers. With only two games left of the regular season, the Bombers were looking to add to their win column tonight. Unfortunately, they came up short against the Cane Cutter with a final score of 2-0.

Tonight, Jack Hamilton, got the starting pitch at the mound for the Bombers. He exited the game during the seventh inning with 5 hits and 2 runs scored. The Cane Cutters scored their first homerun at the top of the third inning by Michael Latutlas. The Cane Cutters would take an early lead as the bombers were still trying to find their grove. The Cane Cutters would look to extend their lead with another run by Justin Williams.

Breyden Evens was the only Bomber with two hits on the night as he finished with a .333 batting average. Garrison Weiss, Jackson Cobb, and Tyner Hughes were the only bombers who finished the night with a batting average of .250.

The offense tonight for the Bombers was a bit slow, but the team still had great chances at bat and many Bombers players finished the night with a good batting percentage.

We saw some late action during the ninth innings when Kyle Atkinson, got hit in the helmet with a pitch. It was a controversial play, but the ultimate ruling was in favor of the Cane Cutters.

Unfortunately, the Bombers came up short with tonight’s game against the Acadiana Cane Cutters, but they look to bounce back tomorrow against the Cane Cutters in a 7:30p start time. Tomorrow night is the last game of the regular season so come out and support the home team.