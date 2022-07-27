Bombers Shut Down By Rougarou Pitching

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers

Baton Rouge, LOUISIANA (July 26, 2022)- The Bombers looked to continue the streak they ended off on their homestand against the Baton Rouge Rougarou Tuesday night, with Ben Bosse of Auburn University taking the mound. He came into this game with a 2.38 ERA and 27 strikeouts, and being one of the Bombers top starting pitchers.

The Rougarou struck first, scoring one in the third inning off of a passed ball. The Rougarou offense did not stop there, scoring two in the fourth inning and then three in the fifth inning. The score was 6-0 Rougarou by the end of the fifth inning. They would eventually score three more in the later innings to make it 9-0.

The Bombers offense could not get much going in Baton Rouge, only managing two hits throughout the nine innings of play, both being singles by Jackson Cobb and Vinny Saumell. The Bombers relief pitching also had an off night, allowing six runs in 4.2 innings pitched. The team hopes to get revenge on the Rougarou Wednesday night in the second game of the series and the last they see of Baton Rouge in the regular season.

The Bombers are back in action at Edible Field on Thursday night for their final match-up against the Acadiana Cane Cutters. This will be their last series at home before the playoffs with hopes of growing their division lead. Come out to the ballpark July 28 for “Strike Out Cancer Night”!