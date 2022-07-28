Bombers Outlast Rougarou in Extras

Baton Rouge, LOUISIANA (July 27, 2022)- Coming off of a rough game Tuesday night, the Bombers looked to bounce back against the Rougarou with Mike Adair on the bump. After an uneventful first three innings, the Bombers were the first to strike on a 2-run home run over the right field wall from Brayden Evans. The Rougarou did respond, leaving the game tied at two after four innings of play.

In the 5th inning, a power surge at Pete Goldsby Field caused the lights to shut off, prompting a 20-minute pause in play. The Rougarou would take a 6-2 lead after the delay with help from a home run of their own.

In what was a stagnant night for the Bomber’s offense outside of their home run, momentum started to shift in the top of the 9th inning. After a 1-2-3 8th inning from Ryan Pehrson, the Bombers tied the game 6-6 in the top half of the 9th due to timely hitting. A 2 RBI double from Shelby Becker and a 2 RBI single from Vinny Saumuell were ultimately enough to send the game into extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, with a little help from the Rougarou, the Bombers took an 8-6 lead with Ben Harmon scoring on a throwing error by the pitcher and Brandon Bishop on a wild pitch in the next at-bat. After taking the lead, Ryan Pehrson was able to shut the door on the Rougarou to complete the comeback.

The Bombers are back in action at Edible Field on Thursday night for their final match-up against the Acadiana Cane Cutters. This will be their last series at home before the playoffs with hopes of growing their division lead. Come out to the ballpark on July 28 for “Strike Out Cancer Night”!