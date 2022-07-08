Bombers Escape a No-Hitter, But Fall Short To The Generals

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers

Victoria, Texas (July 7, 2022)- The Bombers looked to keep the winning pace in the second half of the season against the Victoria Generals. They faced the Generals on Tuesday and came out victorious in a 7-2 win. Jack Hamilton took the mound for the Bombers, facing off against Hunter Murray of Victoria.

The Generals got off to a hot start with a couple of clutch sac flies to get ahead two runs by the third inning. They proved to be a challenge throughout starter Jack Hamilton’s outing, keeping traffic on the bases. Hamilton finished his night with a line of 4.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 4 earned runs, and 3 strikeouts.

The Bombers offense was non-existent the first two times through the order. They were down to their final nine outs without recording a hit, until designated hitter Mike Adair stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh inning. Adair broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff double. Then, with two outs in the inning, Kyle Atkinson drove him in to cut the Generals lead in half at 2-1.

The Bombers threatened to score more in the ninth inning, but the seventh inning RBI is all the offense had in them, dropping this one to the Victoria Generals 2-1. Mike Adair went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk, and Christian Clack excelled in 2.1 innings of relief to help keep the Generals at two runs. Mason Bryant pitched an inning of relief and earned himself three strikeouts in sixteen pitches.

The Bombers travel to face the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Friday and Saturday night. They are back in action at Edible Field to face Acadiana at home on Monday and Tuesday night. They are 3-1 against the Cane Cutters and hoping to increase their wins against them. Come out to the ballpark July 11 for some fun Monday night baseball!