Bombers Drop Game 2 in San Antonio

San Antonio, TX (July 22, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers lost the second of a three-game series against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas, 15-2. The Flying Chanclas immediately reclaimed first place in the standings as a result of the Bombers’ loss. They are now on top of the South Division by a half-game with one final game in the series.

The Bombers bats couldn’t find a way around Marcelo Perez or Arturo Guajardo. The San Antonio bats were anything but quiet. The 3rd inning scored three runs for the home team, followed by 6 through the 5th, a lead the Flying Chanclas wouldn’t relinquish.

Not much went right for Brazos Valley, pitching wasn’t spared from that. Travis Hester surrendered 3 ER, and relief didn’t put the fire out. Pepper Jones, who’s usually solid in relief didn’t have it tonight. He surrendered 4 earned runs after coming in to stop the bleeding.

The Bombers will play game three against the Flying Chanclas tomorrow, July 23rd, at 7:05 PM on Zone 1150.

