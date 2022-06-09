Bombers Dominate Visiting Generals for an 11-Run Victory

Bryan-College Station, Texas (June 8, 2022)- The Victoria Generals traveled to Edible Field to face the Brazos Valley Bombers. The Bombers hoped to get revenge on the Generals for the season opener loss last week. The home squad did just that, having their most efficient offensive night of the season, putting up 15 runs on the Generals.

The Bombers continued their trend of starting games a little slow and allowed the Generals to find a run in the top of the 1st courtesy of Adrian Minjares.

The bomb squad was quick to answer, batting through the entire lineup and scoring six runs in the bottom of the 1st. Shelby Becker, who had a tremendous game tonight, got the fireworks started with a two-run homer over the left field fence, the 1st Bombers HR of the season! A pair of RBIs, a single by Brandon Bishop, his 5th RBI of the season, and an RBI triple by Tyner Hughes, scored another three in the 1st for the Bombers. The Bombers’ 7th batter of the inning, Cole Kracemer, hit into a fielder’s choice for the Bombers’ first out of the inning but allowed Hughes to score from 3rd. The score after one, Generals 1, Bombers 6.

The Generals found a pair of RBIs in the 3rd inning that cut the Bombers’ lead down to three but that was the extent of the Generals’ offensive success for the game. The Bombers on the other hand continued to lay it on the visiting Generals throughout the remainder of the game.

Bombers catcher Kade Fletcher hits an RBI single, his 2nd of the season, to score Bishop from 3rd base in the bottom of the 3rd and give the Bombers a 7-4 lead.

Leadoff man and current clubhouse leader in hits, RBIs, batting average, and stolen bases, Travis Chestnut, made his presence felt in the 6th inning with an RBI single for the Bombers’ 8th run of the night. Left fielder Mike Adair got in on the fun with an RBI single of his own to bring home Chestnut.

The Bomber bats stayed hot in the 7th inning, putting five more runs up on the scoreboard. Designated hitter Shelby Becker hit his 2nd two-run home run of the game. Kracemer brings home Bishop off an RBI single and Kracemer himself scored off a sacrifice fly hit to center field by “ole reliable” Travis Chestnut. To cap off the inning, Fletcher steals the Bombers another run after a wild pitch by Kamron Snodgrass gets past Generals catcher Angel Mendoza.

Just for security against any 9th inning fight the Generals may have wanted to put up, the Bombers add another run in the 8th inning to cap the night and end the game with a score of 15-4. Kracemer gets his 2nd RBI of the night off a sac fly that scored Brayden Evans from 2nd.

After this 11-run victory, the Bombers have no time to celebrate because they have back-to-back games at Edible Field on Thursday, June 9th and Friday the 10th against the Seguin River Monsters.

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers