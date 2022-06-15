Bombers Deliver 6-3 Victory Over the Generals to Packed Tuesday Crowd

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers

Bryan-College Station, Texas (June 14, 2022)- Bombers RHP pitcher Gabe Craig got the starting job at the mound tonight, finishing five innings with no runs allowed, three hits, and 4 strikeouts. At the end of the first inning, the Bombers went three up, three down. The Bombers had late success against the Victoria Generals and came out victorious in a 6-3 win.

Cole Posey (0-2) got the Bombers going with a walk and a scored run in the top of the third. Shelby Becker (1-4) contributed to the early Bombers’ lead in the third inning.

The Bombers were in control, but the Generals finally found a way to get on a base with a base hit to right field by Angel Mendoza.

After a clean first five innings and three consecutive outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bombers would take the early 2-0 lead against the Generals. The Generals found their way with two runners on base quickly in the top of the sixth inning. Sean Curtis would rally the Generals and tie the ball game at 2-2.

The action tonight on Edible Field came during the seventh inning. The generals gave up a walk to Kyle Atkinson that would tie the game up at 3-3. RF Mike Adair and1B Shelby Becker would put two more runs on the board for the Bombers.

Travis Chestnut had a day at Edible Field where he was at bat 28 times, he had 13 hits, and 8 runs. He was one of many who contributed to the Bombers’ success.

Riley Bender would extend the Bombers’ lead 6-3 going into the eighth inning.

We hope to see you at Edible Field on Saturday, June 18 to cheer on the Bombers and join the fun! The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., gates will open at 6 o’clock!