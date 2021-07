The Brazos Valley Bombers got back up on the win wagon Wednesday night, blowing past the Victoria Generals, 8-1.

Trevis Sundgren got it done on the mound for the Brazos Valley, striking out seven over five scoreless innings.

With the win, the Bombers improve to 15-15 on the summer.

They’ll turn around to host Victoria again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Edible Field.