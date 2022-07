The Brazos Valley Bombers got back up on the win wagon Thursday night, blanking the Seguin River Monsters, 4-0 at Edible Field.

Five pitchers combined for the shutout, as the Brazos Valley improves to 16-7 on the summer and remains tied with Acadiana for first place in the TCL.

Game 2 of the series against Seguin is Friday night at 7:05 in Bryan.