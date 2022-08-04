Bomber Season Comes to an End Against the Generals in Round 1 of TCL Playoff, Losing 5-2 at Home

Story by Brazos Valley Bombers

Bryan-College Station, Texas (August 3rd, 2022)- The 2022 Bombers season came to a close on Wednesday night as they fell to the Victoria Generals 5-2 at Edible Field. The Generals swept the Bombers in the best of three series and punched their ticket to the TCL championship, scoring 17 runs through both games compared to the Bombers’ 10.

The Bombers looked good early, taking a 2-0 lead early but went quiet for the last seven innings of tonight’s ballgame.

Unlike the Generals’ seven-run 1st inning last night, The Bombers were the ones to get the scoring started early in the game, taking a 1-0 lead in the 1st and scoring another solo run in the 2nd.

Wyatt Grant, who was a pivotal part of the Bombers’ offense late in the season, gave the Bombers a 1-0 lead in the 1st with a sac-fly to bring home Tyner Hughes, who reached base off a fielder’s choice hit.

Ben Harmon started the 2nd inning with a missile off the left field fence for a triple, one of the three Bombers’ hits tonight. Center fielder Kyle Atkinson followed Harmon with a sacrifice grounder to bring home Harmon from 3rd for the Bombers’ 2nd and last run of the night.

Bombers’ starter Jack Hamilton had a solid first three innings on the mound, striking out five and only allowing a pair of hits. The Generals got into an offensive rhythm in the 3rd with Hamilton still on the mound, scoring their first run of the game off four hits to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Generals loaded the bases with no outs off a pair of walks and a single from Jackson Hardy in the top of the 5th inning and capitalized, scoring three to take the lead in Hamilton’s last inning of work. Two RBI grounders from Adam Becker and Chase Sanguinetti saw the Generals take the lead and a wild pitch to the backstop brought home another for the visiting side.

Hamilton finished his five innings of work with four allowed runs off six hits, two walks, and a season-high seven strikeouts.

The Generals plated an insurance run in the top of the 8th with an RBI single from Victoria catcher Adrian Minjares to extend their lead to 5-2.

After their 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning, the Bombers couldn’t get anything going offensively. The Brazos Valley finished the game with nine batters left on base off three hits, five walks, and two Victoria errors.

After finishing the regular season with the best record in the TCL, the Bombers finish their 2022 season with a record of 30-18. Texas A&M’s Brandon Bishop finished as the clubhouse leader in hits with 35, nine more than 2nd place Seminole State College’s Mike Adair, who led the team in runs with 24. Hillsborough Community College’s Austin Teel led the bullpen with 40 strikeouts, with Christian Clack, of Eastern Oklahoma State College, seven behind him with 33.