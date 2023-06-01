Bomb threats lead to a pair of evacuations on Texas A&M’s west campus Thursday afternoon.

University officials report no suspicious devices were found.

The first of two A&M code maroon alerts, at 1:13 p.m. led to the evacuation of the White Creek student apartments. Students were invited to shelter at the White Creek community center.

Then at 1:59 p.m., the second code maroon led to the evacuation of A&M’s nuclear magnetic resonance facility, which is about one-half mile east of the White Creek apartments or about one-half mile west of Simpson drill field.

The all clear was posted at 2:58 p.m.