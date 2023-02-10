Bomb Technician Training At The RELLIS Campus Is The Source Of Recent Explosions

The former military air field in west Bryan that is now the RELLIS campus has been a bomb testing location for 40 years.

But it’s been this month that RELLIS director Kelly Templin has received for the first time, inquiries about explosions.

Templin says recent explosions, which were scheduled to end Friday (February 10, 2023), involved is bomb technician training.

Templin says the bomb testing will move soon to a former quarry pit south of the RELLIS campus.

Templin believes the inquiries he and the media have been receiving is due to increased development near the campus, which opened as a military base during World War II.

Click below for comments from Kelly Templin, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Bomb technician training at the RELLIS campus is the source of multiple explosions” on Spreaker.