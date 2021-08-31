Board of Regents Chairman Welcomes New Members to SEC

Tim Leach, Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Chairman, opened this month’s BOR meeting by welcoming the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference.
Click below to hear Tim Leach’s comments:
Tim Leach, Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Chairman, opened this month’s BOR meeting by welcoming the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference.
Click below to hear Tim Leach’s comments:
Bryan Broadcasting Corporation