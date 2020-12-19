Blinn Police Officer Dies In Thursday’s Highway 21 Crash At The Brazos River

The driver of a SUV who was killed in Thursday’s crash that closed Highway 21 at the Brazos River is a police officer.

DPS reports 46 year old Christopher Luttrell was driving a SUV that blew the right rear tire.

In the attempt to take evasive action, the eastbound SUV crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with a westbound FedEx truck.

The other driver was taken to a Bryan hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

DPS Sgt. Justin Stohler said Luttrell was currently an officer with the Blinn College police department and was formerly an officer with the Caldwell police department.

Original story:

Highway 21 at the Brazos River is closed following a fatality crash Thursday morning.

DPS Sgt. Erik Burse said the collision was between a car and a FedEx truck. A person inside the car was killed. The status of the FedEx driver was not known.