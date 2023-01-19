Blinn College’s Top Ranked Veterinary Technology Program Benefits from Texas A&M Partnership

The Blinn College board of trustees learned more about the college’s Veterinary Technology program during this week’s meeting.

Chancellor Mary Hensley says the quality of the program and their location allows for a unique partnership with Texas A&M University.

“Blinn is the only community college that an agreement in place with Texas A&M University,” says Chancellor Hensley.

Chancellor Hensley also says Blinn’s vet tech students have seen success as a result of the partnership.

“Blinn’s first time national board examination pass rate ranks number one in the state of Texas,” says Chancellor Hensley.

Dean Elmer Godeny says the program benefits from being located at Texas A&M’s veterinary teaching hospital and students being able to complete clinical rotations with A&M’s veterinary students.

“All of our students have a job when they graduate,” says Dr. Godeny.

Dr. Godeny says there are currently 32 students in the program, which consists of two different tracts of two or three years.

Click below to hear Dr. Godeny’s entire presentation at the Board of Trustees meeting:

