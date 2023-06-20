Blinn College’s Service Area Now Extends Into Harris County

Blinn College’s service area expands to all or part of 14 counties.

Executive vice chancellor Leighton Schubert says the governor signed House Bill 1114, which allows Blinn to serve the portion of Waller ISD that is in Harris County.

Schubert says that fast growing area, which was one of a few that was not officially served by any of the state’s 50 community colleges, is targeted for another Blinn campus.

The new territory, which includes Waller High School, starts at the Buc-ee’s in Waller and goes east on Highway 290 past the Grand Parkway (Highway 99) to Hockley.

The governor’s signature came after unanimous votes from the Texas House and Senate.

Click HERE to read and download a copy of House Bill 1114.

Click below to hear comments from Leighton Schubert, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.