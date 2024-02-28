Blinn College’s Police Department Receives Two Recognitions

Blinn College’s police department received two recognitions during February’s regular meeting of the board of trustees.

Chancellor Mary Hensley said Blinn is now one out of three community colleges out of 50 in the state to achieve accreditation from the Texas police chief association’s foundation. That covers compliance with 170 best practices.

Dr. Hensley also said Blinn’s police department was recognized for a training program where 600 Blinn employees and students learned how to respond to active shooting incidents and other law enforcement scenarios.

Click below to hear comments from Mary Hensley during the February 20, 2024 Blinn College trustees meeting: