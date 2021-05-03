Blinn College Trustees Updated On Spending Federal Pandemic Grant Money

Blinn College continues to have a positive cash flow despite reduced revenue from tuition and auxiliary sources like parking and housing.

An update from vice chancellor Richard Cervantes and chancellor Mary Hensley during the board of trustees April meeting included Blinn spending more than $12 million dollars in federal pandemic grant money as the institution’s part of CRRSAA, which stands for the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Act.

And at the time of the April 20th meeting, Cervantes said Blinn had more than $8 million available in CRRSAA institutional money.

That’s one of four pots of federal pandemic grant money for the institution and one of two pots of grants given to students that Blinn is administering.

During the 2020-21 academic year through the end of March, Blinn has experienced a drop of tuition revenue of $2 million dollars and $3 million in revenue from auxiliary sources.

Cervantes and chancellor Mary Hensley said Blinn has spent the federal money, among other things, to pay employees. Dr. Hensley said there have been no layoffs during the pandemic.

Click HERE to read and download charts showing federal pandemic grant information that were presented during Blinn’s April 20, 2021 board of trustees meeting.

Click below to hear comments about federal pandemic grant money during Blinn’s April 20, 2021 trustees meeting. Speakers include Richard Cervantes and Mary Hensley.

