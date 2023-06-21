Blinn College Trustees Recognize Two National Sports Accomplishments

Tuesday’s meeting of the Blinn College trustees included a pair of national recognitions in athletics.

Blinn’s baseball team finished in fourth place at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) tournament, in head coach Dusty Hart’s first season with the Buccaneers.

And Blinn head men’s basketball coach and athletic director Scott Schumacher was recently inducted in the NJCAA hall of fame. Schumacher has been at Blinn 11 years in both positions. Schumacher’s 30 year coaching career at three junior colleges has generated 634 wins, which is 13th among active NJCAA coaches.

Trustees heard from Hart, Schumacher, and Blinn chancellor Mary Hensley.

Click below to hear comments from the June 20, 2023 Blinn College trustees meeting.