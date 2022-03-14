Blinn College Trustees Recognize Their Women’s Basketball Team For Returning To The NJCAA National Tournament

Blinn College trustees recognize their women’s basketball team on the eve of playing in the NJCAA national tournament.

During last Thursday’s monthly meeting, team members presented a game ball to chancellor Mary Hensley.

Head coach Jeff Jenkins thanked Dr. Hensley for her appearance during the Region 14 tournament.

Blinn is the seventh seed in the tournament that will be played next week in Lubbock.

The 28-4 Buccaneers, who received a first round bye, face the winner of 10th-seeded New Mexico Junior College and 23rd-seeded Jones College Mississippi in the second round at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

Click below for comments from Mary Hensley and Jeff Jenkins during the March 10, 2022 Blinn board of trustees meeting.