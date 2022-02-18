Blinn College Trustees Receive Proposed Tuition And Fee Rates For The 2022-23 School Year

The February Blinn College trustees meeting included a preliminary look at the budget and tuition and fee schedules for the 2022-23 school year.

Trustees will be asked next month next month to raise tuition $2.00 a credit hour for Washington County students and $3.00 dollars for Brazos County and other Texas students. General fees would increase $3.00 dollars a credit hour.

Chief financial officer Richard Cervantes is proposing to trade a $25 dollar per course technology fee for online students for charging all students $18 dollars a course.

Presentation materials also included other academic fees at all Blinn locations and the housing and meal rates for Blinn students in Brenham.

During his presentation, Cervantes expressed his concern about budgeting expenses when the national inflation rate is at a 40 year high plus seven percent.

Presentation materials also included proposed budget information for the 22-23 school year. That included the possibility of full time Blinn employees getting a pay raise of one or four percent, and establishing a minimum hourly pay rate of $15 dollars. Cervantes says trustees are expected to vote on employee compensation in June.

