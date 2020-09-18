Blinn College Trustees Receive A Fall Semester Enrollment Update

Fall 2020 semester enrollment at Blinn College is down more than ten percent from the same date last year.

According to Tuesday’s Blinn news release, overall headcount fell from 19,776 to 17,724.

Blinn’s board of trustees were told Tuesday’s monthly meeting that registration continues for a variety of late semester courses lasting four, eight, and 12 weeks.

Click HERE to read and download the fall 2020 enrollment report that was presented during the September 15, 2020 Blinn College trustees meeting.

There were more students in two sectors. The number of online students rose almost 70 percent to 4,223 students and the number of students at the RELLIS rose more than six percent to 2,751 students.

Bryan campus headcount fell from 9,434 to 6,774.

Brenham campus headcount fell from 2,765 to 1,961.

High school/dual credit headcount fell from 2,038 to 1,728.

Schulenburg campus headcount fell from 129 to 95 students.

Sealy campus headcount fell from 126 to 53 students.

Vice chancellor Karen Buck said she was not concerned about the Bryan campus dropping below 7,000 students.

Buck also reported 4,000 students who had secured financial aid initially decided not to enroll for fall classes. Buck says about 200 of those students will enroll for classes later this fall or next spring.

Click below for comments from Karen Buck during the September 15, 2020 Blinn College trustees meeting.

News release from Blinn College:

Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the Blinn College District had registered 17,724 students for Fall 2020 terms with a variety of late-term 4-, 8-, and 12-week courses still available for registration, Vice Chancellor for Administration Karen Buck told trustees at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The enrollment total represents a 10.4% decrease from the 19,776 registered at this point in 2019.

Blinn’s Fall 2020 enrollment as of Wednesday, Sept. 9, includes a 69.8% increase in online enrollment with 4,223 students. RELLIS Campus enrollment also increased 6.5% with 2,751 students.

Enrollment to date also includes 1,961 students on the Brenham Campus, 6,774 students on the Bryan Campus, 95 students on the Schulenburg Campus, and 53 students on the Sealy Campus.

This year, Blinn is offering a wider array of shorter Fall semester terms, including:

second 4-week courses that begin Monday, Sept. 21;

12-week courses that begin Wednesday, Sept. 23;

second 8-week courses that begin Monday, Oct. 19;

third 4-week courses that begin Monday, Oct. 19;

and fourth 4-week courses that begin Monday, Nov. 16.

Registration remains open for each term prior to the first day of class. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu/fall.