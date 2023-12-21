Blinn College Trustees Receive A Brief Construction Update On The New Bryan Campus Administration And Student Services Building

Blinn College trustees receive a brief update during their December meeting on the construction of the new Bryan campus administration and student services building.

Chancellor Mary Hensley says progress continues towards completion of the $31 million dollar facility in February 2025.

Hensley reported contractors are scheduling concrete pours for the underground piers and above the ground slabs.

And orders have been made for structural steel of the building at Villa Maria and Nash.

Click below to hear comments from Mary Hensley during the December 11, 2023 Blinn College trustees meeting.