Blinn College Trustees Propose A Higher Pay Raise Than The Administration’s Recommendations

Blinn College trustees are proposing a higher pay raise for next year than what was proposed by administrators.

During Tuesday’s trustees meeting, member Douglas Borchardt repeatedly asked to help Blinn’s lowest earning employees due to record inflation.

Then trustee Charles Moser floated a five percent raise, compared to the administration’s recommendation of four percent.

That was endorsed by chancellor Mary Hensley and vice chancellor of human resources Marie Kirby.

Blinn trustees did not express opposition to raising the minimum hourly wage from $11 to 515 dollars per hour, or raising the starting base pay for faculty members.

All the proposed raises would start in Blinn’s next budget year, subject to trustees final approval this summer.

Click below for comments from the May 17, 2022 Blinn College trustees meeting.