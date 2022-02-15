Blinn College Trustees Move Monthly Meetings To Mornings On A 6-1 Vote

At the request of Blinn College administrators, board of trustees approved during its January meeting to move monthly meetings to the morning.

Officially, the board policy was changed from what a 6:30 p.m. start to leaving the start time open.

The board’s 6-1 vote to make the change was with the understanding the start time would move to 10 a.m.

The board’s longest serving member, Douglas Borchardt, voted no; citing 68 percent of community colleges around the state met in the late afternoon or evening and it would be more convenient for the public.

Board member Charles Moser, who is the retired owner of the Brenham newspaper, said in his professional experience the public would attend meetings regardless of the time if it was on an issue they wanted to express.

Borchardt also said it would be an imposition on students and employees.

Trustees chairman Jim Kolkhorst said it would be more convenient for students and employees.

Borchardt chaired a 10 a.m. committee meeting on February 8, and was present for the first 10 a.m. regular meeting that was held on February 15.

Click below for comments from Douglas Borchardt, Charles Moser, and Jim Kolkhorst during the January 18, 2022 Blinn College board of trustees meeting.

Listen to “Blinn College board of trustees vote 6-1 to move monthly meetings to the morning” on Spreaker.