Blinn College Trustees Learn State Funding Will Increase By $7 Million Dollars

Blinn College trustees learn at their September meeting that state funding will increase by $7 million dollars.

Due to the passage during this legislative session of House Bill 8 (HB 8) and funding rules adopted this month by the Texas higher education coordinating board, Blinn will receive $32.75 million dollars in state money.

The coordinating board decided the funding rules from HB 8 shifted to an outcomes based model. State funding for community colleges is now based on the number of “credentials of value” that are awarded, the number of students who earn at least 15 credit hours and transfer to a public university or participate in a structured co-enrollment program, and the number of students who complete at least 15 credit hours of high school dual credit.

Click below to hear comments from the September 18, 2023 Blinn board of trustees meeting. Speakers include executive vice chancellor Leighton Schubert and trustees chairman Jim Kolkhorst of Brenham.