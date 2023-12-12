Blinn College Trustees Learn Fall Enrollment Is The Second Highest Ever

On the last week of fall semester classes at Blinn College, the board of trustees learn the total fall enrollment is the second largest in the district’s history.

Vice chancellor Becky McBride reported Monday (December 11) that headcount of more than 18,000 is also the highest since before the pandemic.

This comes as headcount continues to drop on Blinn’s Bryan campus, from almost 9,400 in the fall of 2019 to 6,100 this fall. McBride repeated what she said earlier this semester this is the result of Texas A&M allowing more freshmen students.

Blinn’s headcount on the RELLIS campus has grown from 1,500 hundred five years ago to 3,800 this fall.

Blinn’s fall enrollment of high school students taking dual credit classes rose by more than 300 from last fall, helped in part by new agreements with College Station ISD’s College View High School and Waller High School.

McBride also reported enrollment gains compared to last fall among online students and at Blinn’s home campus in Brenham.

The fall enrollment report comes at the end of the semester because Blinn offers four week, eight week, 12 week, and 16 week classes.

Click below to hear comments from Becky McBride during the December 11, 2023 Blinn College trustees meeting.