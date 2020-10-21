Blinn College Trustees Launch Their First Ever Master Plan

Blinn College trustees are launching a first ever district wide master plan.

This week’s board meeting included a one hour discussion with the lead consultant, Alan Colyer.

Colyer identified three purposes of mapping out the next five to ten years of Blinn district-wide and by campus are to assess facilities, what the district has and how effectively those assets are being used, and what is needed to go forward.

Questions from Blinn trustees about the master plan includes chairman Charles Moser asking what consultants will be doing in Brazos County.

Questions from the senior member of the Blinn board, Douglas Borchardt, included what the consultants will be doing in regards to the possibility of expanding into Waller County, where Blinn currently has no facilities.

Borchardt also asked if consultants will be looking into the possibility of Blinn starting four year degree programs.

The consultant’s next step is holding what were described as “visioning sessions” with Blinn employees. Those gatherings are scheduled on October 29 in Brenham and November 3 in Bryan.

Minutes of Blinn trustees meetings do not disclose the consultant’s cost. When trustees were initially asked to consider the master plan in October 2019, the estimated cost was $800,000 dollars.

Click below for comments from Alan Colyer, Charles Moser, and Douglas Borchardt from the October 20, 2020 Blinn College board of trustees meeting.

Listen to “Blinn College trustees launch a first ever master plan” on Spreaker.