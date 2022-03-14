Blinn College Trustees Increase Tuition And Fees For 2022-23 School Year After Extensive Discussion

Blinn College trustees approve the tuition and fee schedule for the 2022-23 school year.

Before the unanimous vote, came concerns about students continuing to pay a higher share of the cost.

Trustee Douglas Borchardt said in the last 11 years, tuition and fees have increased 22 percent and the amount of state aid has dropped by 26 percent.

Trustee Dennis Crowson, who is a retired Blinn vice president, said out of town students are going to less expensive community colleges.

Blinn’s chief financial officer, Richard Cervantes, said one reason why Blinn’s rates are higher compared with eight of the state’s ten largest community colleges is other schools have a higher property tax rate.

Trustees chairman Jim Kolkhorst says this is expected to cover Blinn’s increased costs.

Tuition for Blinn students from Washington County will pay $2 dollars more per credit hour, Texas students outside of Washington County will pay $3 dollars more per credit hour, and students outside Texas will pay $1 dollar more. The general fee for all Blinn students will increase $3 dollars per credit hour.

