Tuesday’s Blinn College board of trustees meeting was their annual gathering in Brazos County.

Meeting at the Bryan campus student center, there was unanimous approval to hire an architect and start the search for a construction manager for the Bryan campus’s new administration building.

At the rest of trustees, Blinn’s construction project manager Mark Feldhake repeated the nearly $31 million dollar project involves more than a new home for campus administrators.

The 45,000 square foot building will also house student services, which will move from leased space at the Tejas Center where Blinn pays $240,000 dollars a year to rent.

Blinn’s bookstore, police department, and possibly marketing will also be in the new building, which is scheduled to be opened in the fall of 2024.

The project also involves demolishing the former Rivergate church and two homes at Villa Maria and Nash, extend Nash Street to the rest of the Bryan campus, and demolish the current administration building…also known as building “S”…on East 29th.

Click below for comments from Mark Feldhake during the November 17, 2021 Blinn College trustees meeting.

Listen to “Blinn College trustees hire architect and approve seeking a construction manager for the Bryan campus's new administration building” on Spreaker.