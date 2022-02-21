Blinn College Trustees Get First Look At Spring Enrollment

Spring enrollment at Blinn College, with about one-fourth of classes still accepting students, is within 642 students of matching last spring’s total.

Vice chancellor Becky McBride told the board of trustees last week about ongoing recruitment efforts, which includes hosting their first preview days in two years on the Bryan and Brenham campuses.

McBride said a decrease of 666 online students from last spring was due to students returning to in person classes.

Blinn’s partial enrollment report…compared to all of last year’s spring semester…shows three fewer students in Bryan, 137 more students at RELLIS, 24 more high school students, and 66 fewer in Brenham.

Click below for comments from Becky McBride during the February 15, 2022 Blinn College trustees meeting.

Listen to “Blinn College trustees get first look at spring 2022 enrollment” on Spreaker.