Blinn College Trustees Extend Longstanding Relationship For Bookstore Services

Blinn College has received bookstore services from Barnes and Noble for 20 years.

During this month’s Blinn trustees meeting, approval was given to negotiate a contract extension that could go as long as another 15 years.

Vice chancellor Richard Cervantes said the contract extension will include a $200,000 dollar signing bonus, which he asked trustees to include in the fiscal year 2023 budget instead of this year’s revenue.

Cervantes also said the five year base contract, with options for two five year renewals, includes Barnes and Noble making a contribution to their location in the new Bryan campus administration building at an amount that will be negotiated.

