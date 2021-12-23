Blinn College Trustees Continue Asking Administrators About Declining Enrollment

Blinn College trustees continue to question administrators about the continued drop in enrollment.

Trustee and former Blinn vice president Dennis Crowson said headcount district wide is at its lowest level since 2009 and the Bryan campus has its fewest number since 2002.

Blinn vice chancellor of student services Becky McBride said one factor for the decrease was recruiters not being able to visit in person with prospective students and high school counselors due to the pandemic.

McBride says in person visits have returned, including area school districts. She also said they are adding employees to assist in recruiting.

McBride also reported the fewest number of students dropping between the fall and spring semesters in 15 years.

Trustees president Jim Kolkhorst, who noted the importance of the money that Blinn generates from enrollment because of the college’s low property tax rate, concluded the conversation by saying “We’ll continue to stay engaged. Any resources I think that need to be given to a department that helps to recruit new students, that’s something that we to need to make sure we keep our ears to the ground on.”

Click below for comments from Becky McBride, Dennis Crowson, and Jim Kolkhorst during the December 14, 2021 Blinn College trustees meeting.

