More Blinn College buildings on the Bryan campus are getting an interior facelift.

Blinn’s board of trustees approved during Tuesday’s meeting, a $619,000 dollar contract that addresses interior upgrades in the first floor of the D and H buildings and flooring upgrades in the library.

The contract also covers access control upgrades on all exterior doors of all buildings on the Bryan campus.

Assistant vice chancellor Richard O’Malley told board chairman Jim Kolkhorst the contract was $200,000 dollars under their estimate because the estimate was based on past projects of similar nature.

Trustees also awarded a $412,000 dollar contract to replace an air conditioning chiller on the Bryan campus. O’Malley it will take almost a year to get the chiller due to supply chain issues.

The Blinn board also gave the green light to demolish three dormitories on the Brenham campus. Construction project manager Mark Feldhake said Holleman, Memorial, and Solons halls are coming down because of the upcoming opening of a new residence hall.

Feldhake said the projected demolition price is $487,000 dollars, and the land is expected to be cleared before students return for the fall 2022 semester.

Trustees also approved what is projected to be a more than $1.2 million dollar parking lot expansion on the site of Solons Hall.

Feldhake said the site of Holleman and Memorial halls will become green space.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the April 19, 2022 Blinn College trustees meeting.

Click below for comments from the April 19, 2022 Blinn College trustees meeting.

Listen to “Blinn College trustees approve improvements on the Bryan Campus and the demolition of dormitories In Brenham” on Spreaker.