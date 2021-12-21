Blinn College Trustees Approve Demolition Contract On New Bryan Campus Property

Almost a year after Blinn College’s chancellor buys land at Villa Maria and Nash, demolition is scheduled to start on a former church and two other structures.

Blinn trustees at their last meeting approved construction project manager Mark Feldhake’s recommendation to award a $130,000.

Feldhake said demolition could start January 5.

Before demolition begins, furnishings have to be moved that were in storage from Blinn’s Brenham Old Main building…which was damaged from last February’s winter storm.

