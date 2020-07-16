Blinn College Records Record Enrollment In Every Reporting Period This Academic Year

Despite the pandemic, record enrollment continues at Blinn College.

Additional information from Blinn College:

The Blinn College District has set a new Summer II enrollment record with 4,667 students.

Blinn has set new enrollment highs in each term this academic year, including the Fall semester, Winter Minimester, Spring Semester, May Minimester, and the Summer I term.

Blinn’s Summer II registration total was a 5.02% increase over last year. The College will total 326,112 contact hours, a 6.46% increase.

Registration remains open for Blinn’s Fall semester, which begins Monday, Aug. 24.