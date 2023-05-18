Blinn College Recognizes Retiring Trustee Douglas Borchardt

The May meeting of the Blinn College board of trustees meeting included a transition on the governing board.

Douglas Borchardt of Brenham, who chose not to seek re-election to a fifth term, was recognized for 13 years with a resolution.

Borchardt noted in a lighter moment that among his accomplishments that were not in the resolution was “the fact that I probably hold the record for voting no at more board meetings than any other trustee ever has.”

He also pointed out between 2010 and 2023, he witnessed 24,000 Blinn students receiving degrees and certificates.

Borchardt was a member when the decision was made to locate on the Texas A&M system’s RELLIS campus.

He was also on the board the four years that there two representatives from Brazos County.

Succeeding Borchardt on the Blinn board is Diane Kruse Kettler of Brenham, who won a contested election earlier this month.

