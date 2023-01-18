Blinn College Provides Update on Bryan Campus Administration Building

Blinn College started its spring semester Tuesday with a Board of Trustees meeting on the Bryan campus.

Mark Feldhake, Construction Project Manager, provided an update on the new administration building, which will be built on the north end of campus at Villa Maria and Nash.

“We are currently at the design stage. How we envision moving forward is that architects have turned over their schematic design to the contractor and the contractor is putting together some estimates based on that to judge where we are in the budget,” says Feldhake.

The current project budget is $30.95 million.

Feldhake says they will be ready to present a guaranteed maximum price to the board in May, and if approved, groundbreaking will begin in June.

Feldhake says the projected move-in date is February 2025, but they are working to improve that date.

“But right now the contractor is telling us due to some long lead time items, such as electrical switch gears and chillers, that this is about a 17-month construction time frame,” says Feldhake.

Feldhake says once construction is complete, it takes a couple months to move in.

