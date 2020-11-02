Blinn College Hosting Annual Gathering Of Texas 10th Court Of Appeals Justices Goes Online

For nine years, Blinn College’s paralegal and legal studies program has hosted the Texas 10th Court of Appeals to hear cases.

Wednesday’s event is the first that will not be in person, thanks to the pandemic. But the appeals court has a YouTube channel where you can watch three cases, including a criminal case originating in Brazos County.

That involves a Nacogdoches area man who is appealing his punishment for drug possession, following the accidental drug overdose death of a Texas A&M fraternity member more than four years ago. 25 year old Samuel Patterson, who admitted to possessing LSD and ecstasy, was sentenced in June 2019 to serve 90 days in a state jail before going on probation. During the punishment hearing, Patterson sought no jail time in part so he could receive licenses to sell securities and own a firearm. Patterson was the first of six members of the former Sigma Nu fraternity to be in court. That followed the August 2016 death of fellow member Anton Gridnev.

Two other cases that will be heard Wednesday are an appeal in a personal injury lawsuit from McLennan County, and the appeal of a man held in the Johnson County jail on charges of committing child sex crimes who wants a speedy trial and his bond lowered.

Blinn College District students and the public have the opportunity to witness precedent-setting cases when the Texas 10th Court of Appeals broadcasts three hearings live on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The cases can be accessed via YouTube promptly at 9:55 a.m. and the court will sit in session beginning at 10 a.m. Attendees who log in earlier than 9:55 a.m. will need to refresh their browser to view the live broadcast.

Upon conclusion of the hearings, a video of the session will remain accessible through YouTube for individuals who were unable to attend the live broadcast. Each case is expected to last between 40 to 50 minutes, and the public is welcome to attend any individual argument or the entire session.

this is the ninth year Blinn students are able to witness hearings by the Texas 10th Court of Appeals.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the court is currently unable to travel to offsite locations in the district, as it has done in the past. However, we still wanted to create an opportunity to educate the public, particularly students, about the judicial system,” Chief Justice Tom Gray said. “Broadcasting these sessions live enables us to engage with the public and we strongly encourage college students to attend these sessions to learn more about the role of the intermediate appellate court.”

The first case the court will hear is BSR Surf Resort, LLC, et al. v. Stabile, et al. beginning at 10 a.m. At approximately 11 a.m., the court will hear Samuel Crawford Patterson v. the State of Texas.

After the second case is argued, court will recess and there will be a brief question and answer session with the judges through Zoom from noon-1 p.m. Blinn Paralegal and Legal Studies Program Coordinator Robert Stanberry will moderate the session.

The court will resume its afternoon session at 1:30 p.m. with the case Ex parte Juan Diaz Jr.

Information regarding these cases can be found at www.txcourts.gov/10thcoa.

The Texas 10th Court of Appeals, consisting of Gray and Justices Rex Davis and John E. Neill, is based in Waco and hears approximately 400 civil and criminal appeals each year from 18 counties in Central Texas, including Brazos County.

The court’s 2012 visit to Blinn was its first in more than a decade, and the event’s success has inspired the court to continue outreach efforts with students.

After the arguments are heard on Nov. 4, the justices will research the legal issues and precedents, then issue a written opinion.