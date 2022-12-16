Blinn College Fall Enrollment Up Over A Year Ago On The Bryan, RELLIS, & Brenham Campuses

December’s Blinn College trustees report included a fall enrollment report showing an increase over last year on the Bryan, RELLIS, and Brenham campuses.

Vice chancellor Becky McBride’s report said the district wide increase was 477 students compared to last fall.

That includes 476 more students on the Bryan campus, putting Bryan within 152 students of the fall 2020 semester, the fall term before the pandemic.

The RELLIS campus had 290 more students compared to last fall. This fall’s headcount of 3,046 is the first time the RELLIS campus exceeded 3,000 students.

The number of high school students attending Blinn increased by 236 compared with last fall.

And the increase on the Brenham campus rose 152 compared with last fall.

McBride told trustees in response to a question that they are working with state prison officials to be able to return to provide classes to inmates in the spring 2023 semester. That was interrupted during the pandemic.

McBride also reported since September, students receiving a total of 286,000 e-mails and 268,000 text messages reminding them of late payment reminders, missing financial aid information, and other topics.

Click below to hear Becky McBride’s report during the December 13, 2022 Blinn College trustees meeting.