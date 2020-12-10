Blinn College Fall Enrollment Better Than Expected

Blinn College enrollment for the fall semester was down more than six percent from a year ago.

Vice chancellor of student services Diane Lovell told the board of trustees this week that is a victory, because administrators projected a 20 percent drop.

Click below for comments from Diane Lovell during the December 8, 2020 Blinn College board of trustees meeting.

Headcount in the Blinn district was down about 1,200.

An increase of more than 2,200 hundred taking online classes and 170 more students at the RELLIS campus were offset by drops of almost 2,600 on the Bryan campus and almost 800 in Brenham.

The total number of student contact hours was down almost nine percent from the fall of last year.

Final numbers for the fall semester were not available until December because Blinn offered new classes through November.