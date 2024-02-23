Blinn College Buildings Are Part Of February’s Trustees Meeting

The landscape is changing on Blinn College campuses in Bryan and Brenham.

February’s Blinn trustees meeting included chancellor Mary Hensley reporting progress is still on schedule for building the new Bryan campus administration and student services building.

Trustees awarded a $241,000 dollar contract as recommended by assistant vice chancellor of facilities Mark Feldhake for the next round of new interior finishes inside Bryan campus buildings “C” and “H”.

And trustees awarded a $384,000 dollar contract to demolish four residence halls on the Brenham campus…Atkinson, Buccaneer, Lockett, and Spencer…and turn those areas into green space.

