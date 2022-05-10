Blinn College And Bryan ISD Continue Negotiations On Land Transaction In West Bryan

Blinn College trustees decide to continue negotiations to sell land in west Bryan to Bryan ISD.

That follows a special trustees meeting last Thursday where a vote followed an executive session to what was described by a Blinn spokesman as “renegotiate the Bryan ISD transaction”.

The sale of 95 acres at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road has been discussed since last September.

BISD board members last Monday talked about, but took no action, about buying the property that is supposed to be the home of the district’s new transportation and maintenance complex.