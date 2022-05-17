It’s taken nine months for Blinn College to sell land in west Bryan to Bryan ISD.

Blinn trustees finalized the land sale on Tuesday, the morning after BISD trustees approved what was described as a seventh amendment to buy 95 acres at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road.

According to a Bryan ISD document provided to WTAW News, the amendment changes the purchase price to $4.53 million dollars.

When the transaction was announced last September, the price was $4.65 million. Blinn purchased the land in February 2015 for $3.8 million.

The land is the site of BISD’s new transportation and maintenance complex. BISD trustees on Monday night agreed to reduce the size of the building by about 10,000 square feet or ten percent of the original design.

That is after the project, budgeted for $31 million dollars in the 2020 BISD bond issue, rose to $38 million in April. Trustees were told the design changes would lower the cost to $36 million.

BISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine says there is money to cover the difference. She also thanked the 2020 bond steering committee for including $5 million dollars in contingency funds.

BISD construction director Paul Buckner says there are fewer spaces in the bus repair shop, but it will still be enough to take care of needs for the ten to 15 years. And Buckner said the warehouse area was reconfigured to handle the same volume of storage while decreasing square footage.

The BISD board was told that construction can be completed by December of next year.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the May 16, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below for comments from the May 17, 2022 Blinn College trustees meeting and the May 16, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Blinn College and Bryan ISD boards reach final land sales agreement after nine months of negotiations” on Spreaker.