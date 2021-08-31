Blinn College Administrators Present Master Plan Construction Project Timetable To Trustees

Sometime in the next 12 months, Blinn College could break ground on new buildings on newly acquired land on the Bryan campus.

During the August 17th board of trustees meeting, there was no opposition to starting 11 new master plan projects over the next six years.

Facilities, planning, and construction director Mark Feldhake said the first would be a new Bryan administration and student services building. The $31 million dollar building would be built at Villa Maria and Nash. Blinn will demolish the former Rivergate church and nearby homes, along with the building currently housing the administration office and bookstore along 29th.

Blinn trustees also expressed no opposition to a $13 million dollar Bryan campus library expansion and renovation that would start in fiscal year 2024, and a $245,000 dollar parking and pedestrian improvement project in fiscal year 2025.

Click HERE to read and download the Blinn College master plan construction recommendations made during the August 17, 2021 Blinn trustees meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Mark Feldhake from the August 17, 2021 Blinn College trustees meeting.

Listen to “Blinn College administrators recommend three master plan construction projects on the Bryan campus” on Spreaker.