Blinn College Administrators Continue Attempts To Get City Of Bryan Permits To Build A New Administration Building

Blinn College administrators continue attempts to get needed permits from the city of Bryan for a new administration building at Villa Maria and Nash.

Chancellor Mary Hensley reported during Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting that negotiations continue with the city of Bryan to obtain site plan approval and to get a set of building permits.

Dr. Hensley told the board to expect during next month’s meeting, a construction contract for the nearly $31 million dollar structure.

It’s been nearly two years since Blinn College trustees ratified the land purchase for the building and other future improvements at the north end of the Bryan campus.

Click below to hear comments from Mary Hensley during the May 16, 2023 Blinn College trustees meeting.